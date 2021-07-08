Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

An exhibition dedicated to iconic costumes is coming to Times Square

By André Wheeler
Posted by 
Time Out New York
Time Out New York
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Broadway is famous for providing maximalist fantasies viewers can easily lose themselves in. The hair! The dancing! The singing! One crucial, but often underappreciated, bedrock of any knockout production will soon be the focus of a new Times Square exhibition: the fabulous costumes. The large-scale offering will feature the original costumes from a number of Broadway hits, past and present, including Moulin Rouge!, The Lion King, Wicked, and Chicago. A few costumes from smash television shows and films will be in the mix, too, including pieces from Saturday Night Live and the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die.

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
663
Followers
1K+
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

 https://www.timeout.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Hamilton, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Times Square#Costuming#Moulin Rouge#Disney World#American Ballet Theatre#Ringling Bros#Barnum Bailey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

A new exhibition is bringing a realistic version of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel to NYC

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel at the Vatican is one of the must-see artworks of a lifetime, and for a limited time, its likeness will be right here in New York City. SEE Global Entertainment is bringing its "Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition" to a (currently unannounced) location in NYC this fall, allowing New Yorkers and tourists to get up close and personal with the fresco that draws about 5 million people each year.
Posted by
Time Out New York

Little Island is hosting a free open-air storytelling festival this week

There are eight million stories in the naked city, as the old movie said, and this week a select few of them will be aired on the gentle oasis of greenery known as Little Island, which opened in May. From Wednesday through Sunday (July 21–July 25), NYC’s latest must-see destination will play host to its first-ever Storytelling Festival, devoting spaces throughout the park to a mostly free smorgasbord of spoken word, music, poetry and audiovisual art.
RestaurantsPosted by
Time Out New York

Milk Bar is giving away 2,020 free birthday cakes on Thursday

The best flavor of cake is free cake and Milk Bar is here to help. Continuing the bakery's month-long celebration of National Birthday Do Over Month, Milk Bar will be giving away 2,020 birthday cakes to help people do their 2020 birthday over. Starting on Thursday, July 22 at 10 am, free birthday cakes will be gifted (via credit) on milkbarstore.com to the first 2,020 people who order any cake online and in stores. The idea is that when you send a cake to a loved one to celebrate their birthday (or re-do the celebration), you get one too!
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

The Market Line food hall reopens this Thursday

The Market Line, a gourmet subterranean food hall on the Lower East Side, is reopening this Thursday, July 22, after a pandemic-hiatus. Originally opened in November 2019, The Market Line is part of the larger Essex Crossing development, and aims to house an eclectic mix of locally-sourced vendors and restaurants reflecting the character, culture and grit of the historic neighborhood.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

NYC's iconic Paris Theater will reopen this fall!

Cinema enthusiasts can breathe a sigh of relief. The Paris Theater, Manhattan’s sole-surviving single screen theater, will finally open its doors again this fall. The 571-seat venue, which first opened in 1948, has largely been able to stay afloat thanks to Netflix purchasing it in 2019. However, after closing for over a year due to Covid-19 restrictions and safety measures, cinema enthusiasts worried over the fate of an increasingly endangered gem.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

The street artist behind PhoebeNewYork talks her iconic creation

If you find yourself walking around downtown Manhattan, there's a good chance you may come across street art of an adorable and stylish cartoon character, possibly donning large sunglasses and accompanied by a sassy or motivating caption. These prints are the works of artist Libby Schoettle, better known as her alter ego character PhoebeNewYork. While based in New York, Schoettle’s work has been taken outside of the city and can be found on the streets of LA and Philadelphia, as well as internationally in London, Berlin and in her solo show in Denmark next month. In addition to her street artwork, Schoettle also creates limited edition prints, posters and original artwork that can be found for sale on her website. We sat down to talk with Schoettle about her inspirations for her artwork, and why PhoebeNewYork calls downtown New York her home.
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Flatbed Follies is a free traveling circus touring New York

The past year has seen eating brunch outside and hanging in the park become default go-tos for many New Yorkers. Which, perhaps recognizing the rut many of us are trapped in at this point, might be why the New York Department of Transportation and the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment has teamed up with the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus to offer a traveling circus. Yes, you read that right.
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Four NYC locations featured in the new Gossip Girl reboot

Gossip Girl is back and as you might guess, the first episode is chock full of juicy drama and salacious buzz. It also features some iconic NYC locations. The Gossip Girl reboot takes us back to the Upper East Side to a new generation of New York private school teens dealing with social surveillance, nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark. In the first episode, it's the start of a new school year at the elite Constance St. Jude and a newcomer finds herself thrust into a blinding spotlight. While other students cling to their comfortable, glamorous lives, a new Gossip Girl upends the status quo.
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Dana H. and Is This A Room are coming to Broadway in rep this fall

Reality is coming to Broadway this fall in unexpected ways. Tina Satter's Is This A Room and Lucas Hnath's Dana H. are highly idiosyncratic plays that nonetheless have a lot of things in common. Both were produced at the 132-seat Vineyard Theatre during the abbreviated 2019–20 theater season. Both are very short, and both were hits with audiences and critics alike. Both feature extraordinary central star turns. And both works draw their texts directly from unconventional real-life sources: Is This A Room uses the verbatim transcript of an FBI interview with the memorably-named classified-info leaker Reality Winner; Dana H. is assembled from harrowing personal testimony by the playwright's own mother.
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

These NYC hotels are allegedly the worst for bed bugs

There's a lot to consider when booking a hotel—cleanliness, amenities, location—but one of the most important bits of information to know before you hand over your credit card is whether there are bed bugs. These harmful, blood-sucking critters are known to cause red bite marks, inflammation, blistering, allergic reactions, fatigue,...
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Free movies will be returning to Brooklyn Bridge Park next month!

After a very different summer last year, the Movies With A View series will be returning to Brooklyn Bridge Park next month, complete with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline. One of the most popular spots for free outdoor screenings in the city, this year’s theme for the series is “Grit,” featuring films that celebrate underdog stories, human perseverance and resilience.
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Eight great NYC spots for espresso martinis this summer

After being shut in for so long, we’re all ready to go out and stay out. The only problem is, well, yeah, you’re craving the comfort of your couch. To prevent the yawns and keep the buzz going, the espresso martini has certainly seen a quick resurgence. But don’t expect the Kahlua-heavy cocktail popular at your parents’ not-so-cool parties. These new espresso martinis are mixologist-designed, well balanced, and provide that much-needed caffeine boost to keep you going all night. Who needs a vodka Red Bull when you have an espresso martini? Here’s where to get some good ones:
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Tipsy Scoop is handing out free, boozy ice cream in NYC this weekend

We all scream for ice cream, especially when it's free. And boozy! And plant-based!. To celebrate National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 18, New York's first alcohol-infused ice cream parlour (or barlour, as they like to be called) Tipsy Scoop, has partnered with Dogfish Head Brewery to share a unique boozy creation. One of Dogfish Head's most popular beers, Hazy-O!, was transformed into a dairy-free ice cream using a creamy oat milk-base with added notes of caramel, cinnamon, and coconut.

Comments / 0

Community Policy