Apple working on Spatial Audio system for virtual and mixed reality devices

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is working on developing a system that could integrate spatial audio experiences into virtual or mixed reality platforms, potentially for a head-mounted device like Apple Glass. In a patent application on July 8, Apple details an interface system that could present a "synthesized reality" to users. However, the patent...

