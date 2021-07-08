First study of nickelate's magnetism finds a strong kinship with cuprate superconductors

Justyn Snarski-Adamski, Justyna Rychły, Mirosław Werwiński ( Institute of Molecular Physics, Polish Academy of Sciences, M. Smoluchowskiego 17, 60-179 Poznań, Poland ) Previous studies have accurately determined the effect of transition metal point defects on the properties of bcc iron. The magnetic properties of transition metal monolayers on the iron surfaces have been studied equally intensively. In this work, we investigated the magnetic properties of the 3d, 4d, and 5d transition-metal (TM) atomic monolayers in Fe/TM/Fe sandwiches using the full-potential local-orbital (FPLO) scheme of density functional theory. We prepared models of Fe/TM/Fe structures using the supercell method. We selected the total thickness of our system so that the Fe atomic layers furthest from the TM layer exhibit bulk iron-bcc properties. Along the direction perpendicular to the TM layer, we observe oscillations of spin and charge density. For Pt and W we obtained the largest values of perpendicular magnetocrystalline anisotropy and for Lu and Ir the largest values of in-plane magnetocrystalline anisotropy. All TM layers, except Co and Ni, reduce the total spin magnetic moment in the generated models, which is in good agreement with the Slater-Pauling curve. Density of states calculations showed that for Ag, Pd, Ir, and Au monolayers, a distinct van Hove singularity associated with TM/Fe interface can be observed at the Fermi level.