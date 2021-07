On the day the world surpassed 4 million deaths from COVID-19, there were 4 more cases reported this morning in the West Piedmont Health District, which is right on the 7-day average for the district. The Virginia Department of Health recorded the new data as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. There were 291 new cases in Virginia, with a 7-day average of 189 and 2.2 per 100,000 population. Patrick County -- with one of the state's lowest vaccination rates -- had half the new cases, and Henry and Franklin counties had 1 each. Martinsville, which has the best vaccination rate in the district, has reported no net case growth since June 23 -- 15 days. The district's rate of new cases per 100,000 population is 2.6, and for 14 days the average is 32.67.