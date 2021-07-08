Cancel
Astronomers map interstellar dust grains in Milky Way

By Science X staff
Phys.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween the stars in our Milky Way, vast amounts of tiny dust grains are floating aimlessly around. They form the building blocks of new stars and planets. But we still don't know what elements exactly are available to form planets like Earth. A research team at SRON led by Elisa Costantini has now matched observations from X-ray telescopes with data from synchrotron facilities to create a map of interstellar grains in the Milky Way.

