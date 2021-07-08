Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

Treasure Valley housing crisis causes ripples across economy, community

boisedev.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Treasure Valley’s affordable housing crunch touches more than just individuals struggling to make their rent. Boise’s housing crisis is one of the major forces shaping the community and could play a major role in the economy in decades to come. As median Ada County home prices soar over the half a million mark and rents climb by double digits, housing costs hit more than just the wallets of lower-income residents.

boisedev.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Government
Ada County, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Boise, ID
Real Estate
Boise, ID
Business
Ada County, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Business
County
Ada County, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Real Estate
City
Boise, ID
Ada County, ID
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Public Housing#Renovicted#Shift Research Lab#Americans#Boise State Economics#Idahoan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House blasts China's 'dangerous' rejection of coronavirus origins study

The White House on Thursday called China’s rejection of a second phase of the World Health Organization's (WHO) investigation into the origins of the coronavirus “irresponsible” and “dangerous.”. “We are deeply disappointed. Their position is irresponsible and frankly dangerous,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Drama over the debt ceiling is the last thing America's economy needs

New York (CNN Business) — America's road to economic recovery is littered with obstacles, beginning with soaring inflation and the rapidly spreading Covid-19 Delta variant. Now political bickering in Washington is looming as yet another hurdle. If Congress doesn't raise the debt ceiling, the federal government will likely run out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy