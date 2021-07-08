Stratospheric balloon passes above Powell
POWELL (WNE) – A mysterious shiny dot in the skies above Powell on Tuesday night turned out to be not so mysterious. The bright object — which gleamed brighter than a star or planet in the setting sun — was a stratospheric balloon. Flight tracking data indicated the balloon is operated by Loon, a project from Google’s parent company that has sought to provide internet service from the stratosphere to underserved, remote areas.www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0