Powell, WY

Stratospheric balloon passes above Powell

By Wyoming News Exchange
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 14 days ago

POWELL (WNE) – A mysterious shiny dot in the skies above Powell on Tuesday night turned out to be not so mysterious. The bright object — which gleamed brighter than a star or planet in the setting sun — was a stratospheric balloon. Flight tracking data indicated the balloon is operated by Loon, a project from Google’s parent company that has sought to provide internet service from the stratosphere to underserved, remote areas.

