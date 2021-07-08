Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

BRITISH OPEN '21: Capsules on 10 contenders for claret jug

ESPN
 13 days ago

A capsule look at 10 top players in the 149th British Open, which starts July 15 at Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England (listed in predicted order of finish):. 2021 Majors: Masters-T5, PGA Championship-T8, US Open-1. British Open moment: Made his professional debut at the Quicken Loans National in 2016,...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernie Els
Person
Lee Trevino
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#British Open#U S Open#Claret Jug#British#Royal St George#Us Open#Pga Championship T8#Pga Championship Cut#Royal Birkdale#Masters Cut#Pga Championship T2#Carnoustie#Schauffele#Pga Tour#Royal St George S#Pga Championship T38#Masters T3#Pga Championship T30
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
Country
Spain
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfgolfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy retells FUNNY Tiger Woods golf glove story

Rory McIlroy has retold a funny story of how he nearly pinched Tiger Woods' golf glove out his back pocket when attending the 2002 WGC-American Express Championship as a fan. McIlroy was speaking to the media about his fondest memories of Mount Juliet Estate, the home of last week's Irish Open where the Ulsterman went on to finish a disappointing tied 59th.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Fan Stealing Rory McIlroy’s Club

Early Friday morning, fans at the Scottish Open were treated to a very unfamiliar scene on the tee of the 10th hole at The Renaissance Club. A spectator walked up to Rory McIlroy’s bag, took a club and decided to try a few practice swings. The fan was eventually handled by security and ejected from the tournament.
GolfPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Golf Fan Ejected After Stealing Rory McIlroy’s Club in Strange Scene at Scottish Open

A golf fan is in hot water after a bizarre incident that saw him take a club out of Rory McIlroy’s bag at the Scottish Open on Friday morning. Rory McIlroy was standing by his caddy, recently-crowned US Open champion Jon Rahm, and Justin Thomas. They were on the 10th tee at the European Tour event at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. That was the exact moment when a random fan walked right up to McIlroy’s golf bag and took a club out. He appeared like he was going to take a few practice swings before security began questioning him.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Brooks Koepka Has Classy Message For Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa played a dominant fourth round on Sunday at Royal St. George’s to win the 2021 Open Championship by two strokes. The victory marks the 24-year-old’s second major championship ending atop the leaderboard in just eight starts. Morikawa proved to be the most consistent golfer throughout the weekend, shooting...
GolfPosted by
Action News Jax

The Latest: Koepka shoots 66, then takes shot at DeChambeau

SANDWICH, England — (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):. Stop if you've heard this one before: Brooks Koepka is in the mix at a major. The four-time major champion reeled off eight birdies in the second round of the British Open, more than enough to offset his mistakes. It led to a 66 and put Koepka at 5-under 135. Jordan Spieth was tied with Collin Morikawa at 9 under and still had five holes remaining.
GolfESPN

Brooks Koepka on feud with Bryson DeChambeau: He's 'fair game'

SANDWICH, England -- If Brooks Koepka is asked, he seems willing to answer any continued questions about Bryson DeChambeau. Koepka was asked again Tuesday at The Open about their ongoing feud, and the four-time major winner said he's fine keeping it going because DeChambeau went back on his word about an agreement they had, so now he's "fair game."
Golfkentlive.news

Who is Collin Morikawa's caddie and how much does Jonathan Jakovac earn?

Jonathan Jakovac may not be the most well known name in golf but the caddie is making quite the reputation for himself beside the talented Collin Morikawa. Jakovac earned a season purse that would make many people’s eyes water last year – and was helped by the stunning year the pair had together, with Jakovac on the bag, and Morikawa handling the clubs.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Has Blunt Comment About The Olympics

With the Tokyo Olympics now upon us, athletes from around the world are thrilled to represent their countries at this year’s games. Rory McIlroy is not one of those athletes. The 32-year-old dual citizen of Ireland/England admitted that the Olympics are “not much to look forward to” and that he’s...
TennisPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s wife: Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy was once considered as some sort of the golden boy of golf. That was way back in the early portions of his professional career. Now at age 32, the Northern Irishman is no longer the youngster with a bright future. Instead, he’s now an accomplished pro with still so much ahead of him — plus he can still pass as a 20-something. As of this writing, McIlroy remains in pursuit of the elusive career grand slam. Only five men in the history of the sport have won the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, The Open Championship, and The US Open (the modern version of the slam) and McIlroy could join that club consisting of Jak Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Gene Sarazen if could take home a Green Jacket. Whether he gets that Masters Tournament win or not before his career is over what is more, important for McIlroy is that he’s got a lovely life with him for the rest of his life. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll.
GolfThe Independent

5 things you may not know about Open winner Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa became the first player to win two different majors at their first attempt with a nerveless victory in the 149th Open Championship. Here, the PA news agency looks at five things you may not know about golf’s rising star. He had not played links golf until the week...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth is now AHEAD of Rory McIlroy in the World Golf Rankings!

Jordan Spieth has now moved ahead of Rory McIlroy in the Official World Golf Rankings for the first time in exactly three years following his solo runner-up finish at The Open Championship at Royal St George's. Spieth, who returned to the winner's circle for the first time in just shy...
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Collin Morikawa: "Open dedicated to caddy"

Historic success for Collin Morikawa who in Sandwich (England), Kent, wins the 149th edition of The Open and enters the history of golf as the only player to have won the PGA Championship and then the Open Championship on his absolute debut. Collin Morikawa, statements. "It is by far one...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Collin Morikawa’s 2nd Major Win

The future is bright for golfer Collin Morikawa–and the present isn’t looking too drab either. The 24-year-old Morikawa just won the 2021 Open Championship, holding off Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Louis Ooshuizen to capture his second career major. It’s actually Morikawa’s second major in the last calendar year after he won the 2020 PGA Championship last August.
GolfCBS Sports

Best major championship golfers in 2021: Jon Rahm leads the list as results cement top-ranked status

There was a shadow race going on during the Open Championship last week as the final few pairings came down the stretch at Royal St. George's, and it involved pretty much everyone meaningfully involved in the 149th edition of that tournament. While Collin Morikawa won The Open and will be the Champion Golfer of the Year for the next 12 months, he ended up losing the aggregate major championship race, for which there is no award other than this article.

Comments / 0

Community Policy