What to Know to Run a Successful Family Business

By Entrepreneur Staff
fairfieldcitizenonline.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is an excerpt from Entrepreneur Press' Start Your Own Business: The Only Startup Book You'll Ever Need, 8th Edition. Pre-order your copy today here!. According to the Conway Center for Family Business, 64% of U.S. gross national product comes from family businesses. In fact, 35% of Fortune 500 companies are family controlled. In short, family owned and/or run businesses comprise a significant percentage of all the companies in the United States and have for decades. You’ll notice many family members running local shops and others with their names listed as founders of major corporations. A family business may mean the company was started and/or run by a husband and wife, brothers, sisters or the whole family.

