Study finds smaller turtles are nesting on Florida beaches

While most of us think about Miami when we hear about Florida, this state has much more to offer. To prove it, here are 5 fantastic beaches in Florida:. Located on the Emerald Coast in northwest Florida in the Gulf of Mexico, Destin is home to some of the best white sand beaches in Florida, bright green waters, and fabulous fishing. Waters are so rich in fish that the town is named the "world’s luckiest fishing village." Kids will be delighted with a visit to the Big Kahunas Water and Adventure Park, a snorkeling trip, or a dolphin cruise. They might even convince you to let them try parasailing. There is great golfing and the freshest seafood in some very nice restaurants. If you are planning a family vacation in Florida on a budget, there are many different types of accommodation options.