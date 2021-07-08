Cancel
Family Relationships

Mom Talks about Her Lost Twin for the First Time on Eve of Surviving Twin's 5th Birthday

By Dayna Remus
Losing a baby can bring parents to their knees. A teary Nicki Marie recently decided to share a profoundly vulnerable video online, sharing the devastating story about losing a twin. Nicki Marie took to TikTok on the eve of her son's 5th birthday. The mother revealed that her little boy,...

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

My Brother-in-Law Constantly Says Negative Things About His Youngest Daughter

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My brother-in-law seems to be professionally unhappy. No matter what is happening, he can find the negative in every situation. We recently went on a big family trip to a lake house, and he spent the whole time complaining about the internet and the snakes (that live … outside … in the lake) and how bored he was. It seems like he makes it his job to be displeased, no matter the circumstances. He gets on my nerves a little (clearly), and I’m not sure to what extent, if any, this annoyance plays into my question. I try to be friendly and positive because I want to like him (my sister really loves him), but his behavior and negativity make it difficult to get beyond it.
Spoiled Boy Insults Old Lady in a Mall Queue, Karma Punishes Him Immediately – Story of the Day

A young man cuts in line during a huge clothing sale, telling others that he owns the mall. But he regrets it immediately when his father finds out. Gavin grew up with tons of privilege because his father, James Goodwin, owned several malls around the country. James’ childhood had been pretty average, and he was proud of his success. He also wanted to give his son everything in the world.
Woman Searching for Birth Parents Discovers She Was Actually Bought As a Baby

A woman who had been searching for her birth parents was shocked when she discovered more about them. Decades later, she found out that she was actually bought as a baby. Jane Blasio recalled a pivotal moment in her life: she was six years old, and her parents had just told her that she was adopted. Instantly, her world looked different, but decades later, she made a discovery that would change her life forever.
Bella Twins Family Surprise Divorce Revealed

JJ, brother of the WWE Hall of Famers, Bella Twins and his wife Lauren were featured on Total Bellas. Their lives have been documented in few of the episodes as major storylines. They were also seen doing marriage counseling on the show, but now the couple has now decided to part their ways.
Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Sibling Shots of His 7 Children: ‘The Gang’

Doting dad! Nick Cannon shared adorable photos with his seven children on Monday, July 19. “The gang,” the Masked Singer host, 40, captioned Instagram Story photos of his and ex-wife Mariah Carey’s 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his and Brittany Bell’s son, Golden, 4, and daughter, Powerful, 7 months. “It’s [i]ncredible.”

