Los Angeles, CA

CicLAvia Announces Official Return to Open Streets Events

 14 days ago

Los Angeles, CA – July 2, 2021] CicLAvia is returning to the streets of Los Angeles, announcing plans for three full-scale open streets events in 2021. Kicking off on Sunday, August 15, the first event will be CicLAvia-Wilmington where the joys of biking, skating, walking, and community activities take place. On October 10, CicLAvia will celebrate its 11th anniversary with a fan-favorite route through downtown for CicLAvia–Heart of LA. The third event on December 5 will be CicLAvia-South LA.

