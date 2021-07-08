Vestar expands and relocates HQ in Phoenix

Vestar, the largest privately held shopping center owner and manager in the western United States, announced today that it has signed a lease for 12,000 square feet of space for a new office space on the ground floor at the Esplanade III located at 2415 E. Camelback Road in Phoenix, Arizona. The new space represents a relocation of the company’s headquarters where Vestar had been for 30 years and consolidates several satellite offices as well. The new space will help facilitate Vestar’s ever expanding shopping center and real estate activities across the United States.