“Where are all the workers at,” you ask? I will tell you. It’s not about people asking for more money or the extra unemployment that people got — it’s the computer. The computer, in reality, picks you. You can have a good interview and be qualified for the position, but when they do a credit check or background check or if you are too involved in social media, whatever they are looking for, you don’t get the job. I can see if a person wants a retail job and a person has a theft history or something like that, but are they looking for a perfect person? Guess what? There isn’t any.