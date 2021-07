PHOENIX — A Mesa man was arrested following a monthslong investigation stemming from a road rage shooting that occurred on a Valley highway in January, police said. Deputies arrested 29-year-old Adrian F. Gonzalez on July 15 at his residence and booked him into the Maricopa County Jail on charges of drive-by shooting, possession of dangerous and narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia, misconduct with a weapon as well as charges of endangerment and child abuse, according to a press release from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.