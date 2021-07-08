Cancel
Animals

Study: How a large cat deity helps people to share space with leopards in India

By Wildlife Conservation Society
Phys.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study led by WCS-India documents how a big cat deity worshiped by Indigenous Peoples facilitates coexistence between humans and leopards. The study, published in a special issue of the journal Frontiers in Conservation Science: Human-Wildlife Dynamics called "Understanding Coexistence with Wildlife" documents how the Indigenous Warli people of Maharashtra, India, worship Waghoba, a leopard/tiger deity, to gain protection from leopards, and how they have lived side by side with them for centuries (formerly tigers, too). The researchers have identified over 150 shrines dedicated to worshiping Waghoba. The researchers note that while there are still negative interactions with leopards such as livestock depredation, they are likely to be more accepted under the institution of Waghoba.

phys.org

