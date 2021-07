Britain's Dina Asher-Smith has withdrawn from the British Grand Prix event in Gateshead on Tuesday, her last race before the Tokyo Olympics, due to a tight hamstring. The 25-year-old sprinter was due to run in the 200 metres at the Diamond League meeting as part of her buildup to the July 23-Aug. 8 Olympics but said she had to make the "smart" decision and not take any risks.