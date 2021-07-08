A standoff on the highway, a riddle in our midst
Showdown on I-95 is a reminder of what good policing is. The peaceful resolution of the potentially explosive incident that occurred in Wakefield on Saturday was a clear victory for policing (“Hours-long highway standoff ends peacefully: 11 arrested after group with weapons stockpile said they were going for training,” Page A1, July 4). Colonel Christopher Mason and the Massachusetts State Police and their regional partners acquitted themselves in a manner reflecting the highest ideals of professional law enforcement: preparation, skill, teamwork, and perhaps most important, restraint.www.bostonglobe.com
