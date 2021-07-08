8) How Does This Run Defense Get Fixed?

This is the continuation of the series of posts about how successful Dallas has been in the draft. In the first post, I showed what you should expect from a draft pick. Then showed how well Dallas has done since the start of the second dynasty. That dynasty started with Jimmy Johnson and Jerry Jones taking over the team after 29 years of Landry and relatively stable ownership. In this article, we will continue a series discussing 5 periods of the post Landry years broken down by the Head Coaches as markers. These five periods are Johnson, the transition period between Johnson and Parcells, Parcells, Phillips, and Garrett as head coaches. This post will discuss the transition period between Johnson to Parcells. We have drafted a number of players in that time, large enough sample to get a feel for the results. Pro Football Reference provides the data. I exported the draft history by draft round and pick, years played, number of pro-bowl and all pro honors. I then categorized each draft pick using the categories described in the previous article. TERRIBLE career less than 3 years BELOW AVERAGE 3-year players but not 3-year starters AVERAGE everybody else ABOVE AVERAGE 1 or 2 pro-bowl or 1 all pro honor GREAT 3 pro-bowl or multiple all-pro honors Each draft pick will be categorized into seven groups according to the original article as follows Group picks approximate range 1 1 to 13 top of the 1 st round 2 14 to 40 rest of 1 st to the top of the 2 nd 3 41 to 66 rest of the 2 nd 4 67 to 86 most of the 3 rd 5 87 to 149 rest of 3 rd to the 4 rd 6 150 to 189 4 th and 5 th 7 190 + all other picks This was relatively quick and easy, but there are some caveats. PFR provides data for the players time including on their time on other teams. That is acceptable for this study as we are just looking at the ability to find and obtain the talent in the draft. A second caveat will understate Garrett’s time frame as some players may shift in category. This will be slight as most have already locked in where they would even if they excel for the next year or two. I could have stopped a year or two earlier to avoid that just as I did not analyze any of McCarthy’s years. Yet I decided the small difference was less than getting the full years for each of the coaches. Another caveat exists for the discussion of each coach. As the numbers are much smaller, they are much more influenced by small changes. The percentages must be looked at considering the total number. A shift of one or two players affects the percentages significantly. This is shown by the following table by actual numbers not percentages. GROUP TERR BEL AVE ABO GRE TOT . AVE AVE 1 0 0 0 1 1 2 2 0 1 3 0 1 5 3 3 3 3 0 2 11 4 3 0 1 0 0 4 5 11 8 5 0 0 24 6 5 3 2 0 0 10 7 10 6 2 0 0 18 Total 32 21 16 1 4 74 Some things stand out. In the original post, I listed the Dallas results as a whole (D) and expected results (E) to give some background. Here I will add each of the coaches as we go along for comparison, (J) is Johnson, (T) is for the transition years. OVERALL pick TERR BEL AVE ABO GREAT TOTAL . AVE AVE Group 1: 1-13 T 0 0 0 50 50 100 J 0 0 33* 33 33 100 D 0 0 20 30 50 100 E 10 16 30 23 21 100 Group 2: 14-40 T 0 20 60 0 20 100 J 10 0 50 0 40 100 D 7 10 36 30 27 100 E 16 23 42 10 9 100 Group 3: 41-66 T 27 27 27 0 19 100 J 14 43 29 0 14 100 D 17 35 31 7 10 100 E 22 34 32 9 3 100 Group 4: 67-86 T 75 0 25 0 0 100 J 40 0 20 20 20 100 D 30 15 35 5 1 100 E 26 45 24 3 2 100 Group 5: 87-149 T 46 33 21 0 0 100 J 53 20 7 0 7 100 D 36 41 18 4 1 100 E 39 42 15 3 1 100 Group 6: 150-189 T 50 30 20 0 0 100 J 25 25 25 25 0 100 D 44 28 19 9 0 100 E 53 36 8 2 1 100 Group 7: 190 + T 56 33 11 0 0 100 J 76 15 9 0 5 100 D 55 35 8 0 2 100 E 61 31 6 1 1 100 EXPECTED VALUE I calculated the actual value of each draft pick group using the same methodology as the expected value. The actual value is a weighted average of the picks for each group. We can compare the actual value to the expected value. Group Dall John Tran Exp Act Act Act . Val Val Val Val 1 3.28 4.30 4.00 4.50 2 2.72 3.50 3.60 2.60 3 2.39 2.59 2.57 2.55 4 2.12 2.60 2.80 1.50 5 1.85 1.95 1.73 1.75 6 1.62 1.94 2.50 1.70 7 1.50 1.53 1.58 1.44 The difference in actual value vs expected value is a point estimate of the difference of the entire line. This shows the differences in one easy to see number as opposed to the full line. SPECIFIC PLAYERS We can also drill down from the overall numbers to see specific players. I will discuss the great and above average players. Then discuss the disappointments. Great Year pick AP PB ST Name ’01 1-8 1 5 7 R Williams safety ’02 2-37 0 5 8 Gurode ’98 2-38 0 5 12 F Adams ’94 2-46 6 11 13 Allen ’97 3-65 0 3 9 Coakley Above average ’98 1-8 0 1 12 Ellis We still got some great and above average players. Yet the number is fewer than the Johnson years in twice as many years. The number of great players drafted went down from 9 to 5 and above average players from 3 to 1. DISAPPOINTMENTS Given the low probabilities of success, I will only mention those who were drafted in the first four categories. These are basically first to mid third round picks. Below Average Year Pick AP PB ST Name ’94 1-23 0 0 2 Shante Carver ’95 2-46 0 0 0 Sherman Williams ’01 2-53 0 0 2 Quincy Carter ’01 2-56 0 0 0 Tony Dixon Terrible ’00 2-49 0 0 0 D Goodrich ’95 2-59 0 0 0 Kendall Watkins ’95 2-63 0 0 0 Shane Hannah ’96 3-67 0 0 2 Clay Shiver ’02 3-75 0 0 1 Derek Ross ’97 3-83 0 0 0 Steve Scifres BACKGROUND DISCUSSION The transition years between Johnson and Parcells are noted for several things. There were three coaches Switzer from ’94 to ’97, Galley from ’98 to ’99, and Campo from ’00 to ’02. This period is about twice as long as the Johnson years of ’89 to 93. This period had one more Super Bowl win, with about the same team but the winning and discipline trended downward. There was the dreaded reversion to the mean. Worse, it showed the second dynasty was over. The competitive advantage was lost. The first dynasty of the Landry years was based on getting superior athletes by scouting small and HBCU schools, and other sports. Eventually the rest of the league caught up with the combine and other parity rules. The types of athletes we drafted could be defeated. A classic example was the size of the OL. Landry liked smaller faster players. The Giants played up to their names with much larger DL and wore us down. Similarly, the Redskins went for the HOGS on the OL. The second dynasty was similarly based on better scouting and drafting. We made lots of trades and had a number of early picks that were successful at a high rate. Jimmy changed what he wanted out of the athletes he drafted compared to the Landry years. He wanted speed everywhere. Further, he wanted mass. The Nate Newtons were much larger than the Rayfield Wrights. Yet after the well ran dry, we did not draft as many good athletes and those we drafted did not last as long. That meant we had to replace the playmakers and the depth of the team suffered. The expected value chart describes this era best. We did not have many very early picks of 1-13 as we ran out of the Johnson trades and with Super Bowl years we picked later. Yet with the two early picks we had we chose well, one great in Roy Williams (the safety) and one above average player in Ellis. Ellis is forever downplayed as not Moss. He was solid, not flashy with just the 1 pro bowl post season honors. Yet he was still better than one can expect even for the earliest pick. If you can get an Ellis every year with your earliest picks, then you will improve your team significantly. This is the message of expected value. Of course, just getting expected value does not bring extraordinary teams. The number of great players in the transition years is down from 9 to 4 and above average players from 3 to 1, even as the timeframe is about double the Johnson years. Admittedly some of the Johnson year players served on other teams, but the scouting and drafting skill went down. Another difference is the length of the careers for the best players. In the Johnson years, the great players averaged 11 years, while the transition year great players averaged 9.8 years. That meant you had to replace them quicker instead of adding talent. It takes a while, but the depth wears down. We made great trades in the Johnson years, with the Herschel Walker trade as the most dramatic. Yet the transition years were not so kind. We traded 2 first round picks for Joey Galloway trade to try to extend the good times. Though we got several years of 1,000-yard seasons, the price was too high in opportunity costs. This shows up in depth and youth. Worse with a salary cap, it can limit other decisions.