Review: Flatlanders' new album offers their welcome twang

Source: Barry Cleveland interviews Nels Cline. The idiosyncratic guitarist has received widespread recognition for his incendiary soloing and hip compositional contributions as a member of Wilco—though viewed within the totality of his creative endeavors, rock star might reasonably be considered his “day job.” Cline has released more than 50 albums as a leader or principal collaborator—including seven with his longstanding free-jazz ensemble the Nels Cline Singers and a celebrated duo project with Julian Lage—and performed on well over 100 others by a wildly diverse group of artists that includes Yoko Ono, Lydia Lunch, Rickie Lee Jones, Lee Ranaldo, Thurston Moore, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, Rufus Wainwright, Tinariwen, Banyon, Wayne Kramer, Medeski Martin & Wood, Osamu Kitajima, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Carla Bozulich, Zeena Parkins, and John Zorn.
