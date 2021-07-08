Jud Fabian tabbed one of most polarizing MLB Draft prospects
The Major League Baseball Draft is fast approaching and Florida will be no stranger to the stage as coach Kevin O'Sullivan continues to produce next-level talent. There are a number of excellent Florida prospects, both current players and signees, who are expected to go early in the draft. None, though, are quite as divisive among scouts as outfielder Jud Fabian, who went into the 2021 season as one of college baseball's best hitters and emerged from it leaving more questions than answers.247sports.com
