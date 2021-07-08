Cancel
AEW News: Jon Moxley vs. Karl Anderson Preview, Ethan Page Releases New Vlog, Special Projects Manager on Unrestricted

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article– As noted, Jon Moxley is going to defend his IWGP United States title against Karl Anderson next week on Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of AEW Dynamite. AEW released a new preview video for the match, which you can see below:. – Wrestler Ethan Page released his latest vlog...

411mania.com

WWEewrestlingnews.com

Karl Anderson vs. Jon Moxley IWGP US Title Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Karl Anderson issued a challenge to Jon Moxley to defend his IWGP US Championship during next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest (Night One). As seen during Wednesday’s Dynamite broadcast, a video aired showing Karl Anderson commenting on working for NJPW in...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

7/14 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page in a Coffin Match, Jon Moxley vs. Karl Anderson, Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Before the match Eddie Kingston hit Gallows with a pipe, leaving Moxley and Anderson alone in the ring. Moxley had a short advantage to start, the two men then met in the middle of the ring and traded strikes for almost 40 seconds. Anderson used some unsavory tactics and he was in control, until Moxley used a clothesline to knock Anderson out of the ring. Moxley then threw Anderson into the barricade and the two men fought on the entrance ramp. Here Anderson took control and he took Moxley back to the outer ring area. Moxley quickly countered and threw Anderson back to the ring.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Karl Anderson Says He Thinks He Deserved More In WWE, & More

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Impact Wrestling Superstar Karl Anderson commented on getting released from WWE, thinking he deserved more in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On believing he deserved more in WWE: “What we do is scripted entertainment, and...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Debuts New AEW Title Belt

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly AEW on TNT television program, and Miro debuted a new TNT title belt, as seen in a photo below. Emanating from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas this...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 7/14 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Darby vs. Ethan headlines in Coffin Match, Brian Cage vs. Starks for FTW Title, Moxley vs. Anderson for NJPW U.S. Title, Omega-Hangman angle, Jericho-Spears angle, more (31 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller provides a full rundown and analysis of AEW Dynamite headlined by Darby vs. Ethan Page in a Coffin Match, plus Matt Hardy vs. Christian Cage, Jon Moxley defending the U.S. Title against Karl Anderson, Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks, plus a Shawn Spears-Chris Jericho angle and a Kenny Omega-Hangman page angle, and more.
WWEPosted by
UPI News

AEW Fyter Fest: Darby Allin, Ethan Page have first Coffin Match

July 15 (UPI) -- Darby Allin and Ethan Page tried to settle their differences in AEW's first-ever Coffin Match, which took place at Fyter Fest Night 1. The Coffin Match is won after an opponent is tossed into a ringside coffin and the door is completely shut. Allin started the match on Wednesday by charging at Page and unleashing his move the Coffin Drop.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

AEW News & Notes – Lance Archer Talks Time In AEW So Far, Ethan Page’s Latest Vlog, More

You can check out this week’s “AEW Unrestricted” podcast below. This week’s episode features “The Murderhawk” Lance Archer:. “Lance Archer bet on himself when he signed on with AEW, and hasn’t looked back since. Lance talks about his journey to AEW, his first-time meeting Tony Khan, the backyard vignettes he filmed at Darby Allin’s house with Jake “The Snake” Roberts that introduced him to AEW fans, his in-ring debut at the Nightmare Factory during the pandemic lockdown, and his matches against Marko Stunt, Rey Fenix, and Miro. Lance also reveals the philosophy behind the color of his signature braid, the origins of the Murderhawk Monster, his Namahage status in Japan, why he wrestled under a mask for a short time early in his career, and who he’d love to form a faction with at AEW. Plus, Lance shares the story of the peanut butter challenge, the time he had breakfast with Stan Hansen, and a few choice words for AEW’s “Men of the Year.””
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Karl Anderson Has Some Harsh Words For Jon Moxley Before AEW Dynamite

Impact Wrestling Superstar Karl Anderson, who will be facing AEW Superstar Jon Moxley for the IWGP US Championship next week on AEW Dynamite, took to Twitter on Saturday to hype the match. He said,. “I’m serious. I’m gonna beat the f*ck out of #JonMoxley next Wednesday on Dynamite. What the...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Mark Henry: Ricky Starks And Ethan Page, They're Special

Mark Henry hasn't been in AEW very long, but he already sees big things for two stars. Henry has always had an eye for talent, famously recruiting the likes of Bianca Belair and Braun Strowman to WWE and he has his eye on two AEW talents who he believes are special talents in wrestling.
WWEBleacher Report

AEW Fyter Fest, Night 2 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

AEW presented the second night of Fyter Fest this Wednesday on TNT, a show headlined by Jon Moxley defending the IWGP United States Championship against Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch. The wild, chaotic main event capped off a night that continued the rivalry between Inner Circle's Chris Jericho and...
WWEf4wonline.com

AEW Dynamite live results: Fyter Fest night two

Night two of AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest takes place this evening in Garland, Texas. The AEW Women's World Championship will be on the line as Dr. Britt Baker defends against Nyla Rose. Baker will have Rebel in her corner, while Rose will have Vickie Guerrero in hers. Another title will...
WWEringsidenews.com

Why Charlotte Flair’s WWE RAW Women’s Title Reign Was So Short

Charlotte Flair is on her way to becoming one of the most decorated champions in WWE history. She lost the RAW Women’s Title on RAW this week, but that still counted as a title run, no matter how short it is. There is a reason why she got such a short reign.
WWEstillrealtous.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Signs Two Year Deal With AEW

The wrestling world has certainly become a little more interesting ever since the emergence of AEW as you never know when you might see a familiar face on AEW programming. WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts has been working in AEW as Lance Archer’s manager for some time now, and he recently revealed during an interview with Diamond Dallas Page that he signed a two year deal with All Elite Wrestling.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg SummerSlam Match ‘Canceled’ By Big Name?

WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg made his return to WWE in 2016 after a hiatus of more than a decade from the company. He would go on to defeat Brock Lesnar in a squash match at Survivor 2016 and then win the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in 2017. He defended his title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in one of the main events of the show. As stated by his contract, Vince McMahon can only have him compete in one more match this year, so it has to mean something. Goldberg also admitted to mocking Ric Flair for being too old to be in the ring in the past. Goldberg also sent a bold message to a female WWE Superstar a couple of months ago.

