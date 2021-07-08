Cancel
Skin Care

This Plumping Solution Boosts Skin Hydration by 576% in 7 Seconds

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
 13 days ago
Shutterstock

We’re always looking for improvements to our skincare routine, which is why we’re consistently in the market for new products and reading customer reviews! Do you relate? Even if you’ve found a solid skincare routine that seems to work, there’s always room for an upgrade.

We specifically like switching up our serums, and we just found one that not only provides plenty of benefits on its own, it actually may increase the success of other products already in your regimen! In just seven seconds, it may totally transform your skin and give you a gorgeous glow. Um, sign Us up!

Tatcha boasts some of our favorite skincare available now, and this might be their best product to date. It’s simply called The Essence, and its short name effectively encompasses all that it can reportedly achieve. First of all, it’s said to be a major hydration booster. After just one use, you may feel your skin instantly receive the moisture that it requires to look soft and fresh at all times. The formula is also super soothing, which can make your skin feel calmer and less irritated, as well as improve its overall tone. It’s fine to use every day, and also gentle enough for sensitive skin types. See? There’s something for everyone!

What else does this bad boy do? Well, it also helps to promote cell turnover, which may make your complexion appear more youthful and help prevent fine lines and wrinkles from forming. Plus, it can improve the appearance of current signs of aging. The hydration will help other products to sink in properly. It’s a powerful product that anyone can add to their regular skincare regimen! In fact, 93% of users said that they felt their overall skincare routine worked better after using this essence for just one week.

Shoppers claim they are amazed with how great their skin feels after incorporating this product into their routines, and note that it “leaves skin soft and silky and wrinkles less noticeable” after a single use! Everyone’s skin is different, but we can’t help but pay attention to the countless positive accolades this serum is racking up. You may get the complexion you’ve always dreamed of by adding The Essence to your life!

