Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Bella Hadid Seemingly Confirms New Romance With Marc Kalman: ‘Healthy, Working and Loved’

By Sophia Vilensky
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 13 days ago

A new beau for Bella? After Bella Hadid posted a photo cozying up to Marc Kalman, fans were left to wonder if a romance had officially blossomed between the pair.

“Time of my life ⏳🍾. Healthy, Working and Loved ❤️‍🔥🌹,” Hadid, 24, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, July 8. Her caption was paired with a carousel of images of the supermodel wearing a matching pink plaid skirt and top. The final photo showed her embracing the art director as he nuzzled her cheek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TVY43_0arJaO7500
Marc Kalman  and Bella Hadid. Courtesy of Bella Hadid/Instagram

While Kalman wasn’t tagged in the photo, fans were able to figure out his identity in the post’s comments section. The photos were taken while Hadid was in France for the Cannes Film Festival.

“LAST PIC OMG I’M SCREAMING,” one Instagram user wrote. “You slipped in that 8th pic like we wouldn’t notice,” another added.

The Washington, D.C., native’s friends and family also hopped into the post’s comments section, seemingly in approval of the new couple.

“!!!!!!! 😍 last pic,” Hadid’s longtime friend Lauren Perez added, while her older sister, Gigi Hadid, commented a sweet smiley face.

She previously dated The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye). Us Weekly confirmed in August 2019 that they’d split following a four-year on-and-off relationship.

The former pair first met in April 2015 when the “Save Your Tears” singer, 31, hired Bella to model for his breakout album Beauty Behind the Madness. One month later, Us confirmed their relationship was official.

The duo’s first breakup made headlines in November 2016. At the time, a source cited conflicting schedules as the reason for the split.

“They still have a great deal of love and respect for each other and will remain friends, but it has been too hard to coordinate their schedules with him finishing and promoting his upcoming album,” the insider shared. “They really tried to make it work.”

Nevertheless, news of their reconciliation broke in April 2018 when they were spotted kissing at Coachella. After they moved in together, a separate source told Us that a marriage proposal was possible.

“They’re madly in love with each other,” the insider shared in November 2018.

Since their most recent breakup, Bella has kept her love life quiet. While her older sister, 26, recently welcomed a daughter, Khai, 10 months, with her boyfriend Zayn Malik, the former Parsons School of Design Student has kept busy with her career and aunt duties.

“Bella is truly just so happy for Gigi and excited to be an aunt,” a source told Us in September 2020 ahead of Khai’s birth.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Zayn Malik
Person
Gigi Hadid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Life#Coachella#Hot Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPage Six

Bella Hadid kisses rumored boyfriend Marc Kalman in Instagram photo

Bella Hadid has apparently found love again. The supermodel sneakily slipped a PDA-packed photo of her kissing rumored boyfriend Marc Kalman into the last slide of a France photodump — which fans were quick to notice and focus on despite its end placement. Hadid, who is traveling between Cannes and...
Musicwonderwall.com

Bella Hadid posts photo with new man, more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who've ignited romances, taken them one step further, been devastated by heartbreak and everything in between for early July 2021, starting with this beauty… Did Bella Hadid just go Instagram official with her new man? The supermodel included a photo of herself kissing a man fans and media outlets have identified as Marc Kalman — an art director who's worked with rapper Travis Scott — in a July 8 Instagram slideshow full of pictures showing her working in France early in the month (she's been shuttling between both the Cannes Film Festival and Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week). "Time of my life ⏳🫀🍾 Healthy, Working and Loved ❤️‍🔥🌹," she captioned the images. Outlets including Page Six and E! News reported that Bella — whose last public relationship, with music star The Weeknd, ended in 2019 — was spotted having lunch with Marc in NYC in early June (see a photo here).
Designers & CollectionsMarie Claire

Bella Hadid Is Breathtaking in an Anatomy-Inspired Couture Gown

Bella Hadid wore Schiaparelli couture on the Cannes red carpet Sunday. The stunning look included a gilded brass necklace in the shape of the passageways of the lungs. Hadid recently went Instagram official with new boyfriend Marc Kalman. While I'm sorely tempted to fill this entire article with breathing-related puns,...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Bella Hadid Holds Hands With BF Marc Kalman While Rocking Ruffled Dress For Cannes — Photos

Bella Hadid and her new boyfriend Marc Kalman were spotted walking hand-in-hand outside a luxury hotel in France after confirming their relationship at Cannes Film Festival. Bella Hadid, 24, and boyfriend Marc Kalman are on the move. The supermodel and her art director beau were seen arriving via boat at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France on Monday, July 12, days after Bella debuted their relationship in a social media post from Cannes Film Festival. Bella was dressed in a ruffled yellow dress and yellow heels while walking up the outdoor steps at the hotel. Marc, meanwhile, gracefully held his new woman’s hand while wearing a casual gray T-shirt, jeans and sneakers. Both stars wore sunglasses to block out the bright French sun.
New York City, NYHarper's Bazaar

Gigi Hadid Wears a Cream-Colored Knit Blouse and Sleek Matching Trousers in New York City

Gigi Hadid proves once again that she is the queen of chic comfort dressing. On Thursday, the model was seen in New York City stepping out in a cream-hued ensemble featuring a knit blouse by Victoria Beckham and matching wide-leg trousers. She complemented the outfit with a simple brown belt and leather pointed-toe pumps, and accessorized with '90s-inspired brown rectangular framed sunglasses, a patterned shoulder bag, beaded necklaces, and a statement opal ring by Jacquie Aiche.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Yep, It's Time For a Deep Dive on Bella Hadid's Art Director Boyfriend, Marc Kalman

Sorry to those of you waiting on a wishing star for Bella Hadid and The Weeknd to get back together, but it doesn't seem like a reconciliation will be happening between those two anytime soon! In fact, Bella appears to have moved on to a new guy—who isn't Jack Nicholson's grandson, remember that brief romance?—if her most recent Instagram post is any indicator.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Enjoy This Fruity New Addition To Hailey Bieber’s Collection Of Beachy Knits

Harry Styles’s feel-good track “Watermelon Sugar” catapulted all things pink and juicy into the limelight last spring. But by August, strawberries had become the fruity fashion hero of 2020. The UK was overwhelmed with berries, owing to a bumper crop yield in late May, and a dramatic drop in demand due to the cancellation of the annual strawberries-and-cream fest that is Wimbledon. What’s more, Instagram influencers anointed Lirika Matoshi’s frothy strawberry-printed tulle frock as the “dress of the summer,” while fruity pieces from Helmstedt, Gucci and Loretta Caponi became universally popular.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Bella Is A Noughties Vision At Golden Hour

More than 20 years later, the world has got the Millennium bug all over again. All things #Y2K are trending with Gen-Zers, owing to the rise of platforms like Depop, a treasure trove of nostalgic Noughties fashion. Pre-loved clothing aside, the aesthetic has also seeped into the fashion mainstream to influence the catwalks.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

A Guide to Drake's Dating History, Including What Seems to Be a Budding New Romance

Contrary to popular belief, Drake hasn't been in many relationships. While the artist loves love, he jokingly explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2013 that he goes on a lot of first dates. "They don't call me back after one date!" he laughed, after confirming that the relationship rumors surrounding him and Tyra Banks were just that — rumors. The same goes for him and Kat Dennings: "We went out for dinner, but that was it."
CelebritiesIn Style

Bella Hadid Went Instagram Official with Her New Boyfriend

Bella Hadid may have invented the new relationship "soft-launch." On Thursday, she shared a slideshow of photos and videos of herself in a pink plaid matching set, including some shots of herself in the open tie-front top. Buried until the last slide, however, was a photo of herself in the outfit, kissing rumored boyfriend Marc Kalman.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Olivia Rodrigo Spotted Packing on the PDA With Producer Adam Faze, Seemingly Confirms Romance

Making it official? Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze shared a PDA-filled moment together weeks after fans began to wonder whether they were more than just friends. The duo were spotted sharing a kiss in Los Angeles in photos obtained by Page Six on Monday, July 12. The pics also showed the 18-year-old singer playfully holding the 24-year-old producer’s face in her hands before they embraced each other.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Inside Truth Of Buddy Valastro And Gigi Hadid's Friendship

Celebrity chef Buddy Valastro has been a special friend to supermodel Gigi Hadid. The two are on great terms and Hadid has even worked with the "Cake Boss" star to get better at baking. Per TLC, Valastro even went the extra mile on Hadid's birthday in April 2020 when he made a unique 'bagel-cake' just for her. The birthday surprise was really special and filled with chocolate sponge, buttercream filling, and vanilla.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Gigi Hadid Replaces Chrissy Teigen in ‘Never Have I Ever’ After Controversy: Details

Did you catch that voice? Season 2 of Never Have I Ever was released on Netflix on Thursday, July 15, and fans were quick to realize that episode 3 is narrated by Gigi Hadid. Originally, the third episode was narrated by Chrissy Teigen. While the episode was completely done — with Teigen’s voiceover included in early screeners sent to press — the recording was scrapped in June following the controversy surrounding the 35-year-old Bring the Funny judge.
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Talk About French Girl Cool! Here’s A Peek Into Bella Hadid’s Cannes/Couture Week Wardrobe

’Twas an eventful trip to France for our beloved Bella! Beginning with her red carpet debut in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier number, bejeweled in Chopard (not to mention the ensuing gilded Schiaparelli lungs) and ending the trip with a boyfriend tease while dressed in a coordinating Burberry set, the model made her French sabbatical one for the fashion books.
Beauty & Fashionimdb.com

Bella Hadid Just Brought Back Ed Hardy Fashion During Outing With Boyfriend Marc Kalman

TikTok stars aren't the only ones reviving early aughts fashion. Case in point? Bella Hadid just brought back a major fashion trend from the early 2000s after she was spotted wearing an Ed Hardy T-shirt. You know, the tattoo-inspired designs made popular by celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears and many others. Plus, Bill Hader cemented the brand's fashion in pop culture forever after debuting his Stefon character on Saturday Night Live. On Saturday, July 17, the 24-year-old supermodel stepped out with her boyfriend Marc Kalman for a quick coffee run in New York City. During their out and about, Bella rocked a fitted Ed Hardy tee, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy