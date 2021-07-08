Bella Hadid Seemingly Confirms New Romance With Marc Kalman: ‘Healthy, Working and Loved’

A new beau for Bella? After Bella Hadid posted a photo cozying up to Marc Kalman, fans were left to wonder if a romance had officially blossomed between the pair.

“Time of my life ⏳🍾. Healthy, Working and Loved ❤️‍🔥🌹,” Hadid, 24, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, July 8. Her caption was paired with a carousel of images of the supermodel wearing a matching pink plaid skirt and top. The final photo showed her embracing the art director as he nuzzled her cheek.

Marc Kalman and Bella Hadid. Courtesy of Bella Hadid/Instagram

While Kalman wasn’t tagged in the photo, fans were able to figure out his identity in the post’s comments section. The photos were taken while Hadid was in France for the Cannes Film Festival.

“LAST PIC OMG I’M SCREAMING,” one Instagram user wrote. “You slipped in that 8th pic like we wouldn’t notice,” another added.

The Washington, D.C., native’s friends and family also hopped into the post’s comments section, seemingly in approval of the new couple.

“!!!!!!! 😍 last pic,” Hadid’s longtime friend Lauren Perez added, while her older sister, Gigi Hadid, commented a sweet smiley face.

She previously dated The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye). Us Weekly confirmed in August 2019 that they’d split following a four-year on-and-off relationship.

The former pair first met in April 2015 when the “Save Your Tears” singer, 31, hired Bella to model for his breakout album Beauty Behind the Madness. One month later, Us confirmed their relationship was official.

The duo’s first breakup made headlines in November 2016. At the time, a source cited conflicting schedules as the reason for the split.

“They still have a great deal of love and respect for each other and will remain friends, but it has been too hard to coordinate their schedules with him finishing and promoting his upcoming album,” the insider shared. “They really tried to make it work.”

Nevertheless, news of their reconciliation broke in April 2018 when they were spotted kissing at Coachella. After they moved in together, a separate source told Us that a marriage proposal was possible.

“They’re madly in love with each other,” the insider shared in November 2018.

Since their most recent breakup, Bella has kept her love life quiet. While her older sister, 26, recently welcomed a daughter, Khai, 10 months, with her boyfriend Zayn Malik, the former Parsons School of Design Student has kept busy with her career and aunt duties.

“Bella is truly just so happy for Gigi and excited to be an aunt,” a source told Us in September 2020 ahead of Khai’s birth.

