Beer and Wine Fest event to take place in Zanesville

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- A Southeastern Ohio beer and wine fest is coming to Zanesville in August. The Muskingum County Community Foundation Council, in partnership with the City of Zanesville and the Zanesville-Muskingum County Convention and Visitors Bureau are hosting its first ever “Pop and Pour” event. Breweries and wineries from across Ohio will be in attendance. To name a few, Weasel Boy, Y Bridge Brewing and Rainbow Hill.