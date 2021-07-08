Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta charter school administrator charged with sex with a minor is placed on leave

By Antonio Planas
NBC News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA charter school administrator in Atlanta is on leave following his arrest last month for allegedly having sex with a minor, authorities said Wednesday. Ereco Lee Maddox, 46, faces charges of child molestation, two counts of sodomy, and interference of child custody, officials said. He was arrested June 26 by the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, according to investigator Blake Livings.

