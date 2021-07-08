Area Veteran Hopes to Raise Awareness on National Association of Atomic Veterans
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- An Atomic Veteran met with the Muskingum County County Commissioners this morning to bring awareness to the National Association of Atomic Veterans. July 16 has been designated as Atomic Veterans Day in Ohio to raise awareness of the health issues many Atomic Veterans suffered as a result of the atomic bomb. Ohio Governor John Kasich signed the bill in December of 2018.whiznews.com
