Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office Investigate Swatting Call that occurred Wednesday Night
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a swatting call that occurred Wednesday night. According to Sheriff Matt Lutz, the sheriff’s office received a call around between 10:00 and 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night from a male subject stating he had done harm to a family member inside a house on Jenkins Drive in Newton Township and made statements about hurting himself and police if they showed up.whiznews.com
