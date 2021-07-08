Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muskingum County, OH

Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office Investigate Swatting Call that occurred Wednesday Night

By Natalie Comer
WHIZ
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a swatting call that occurred Wednesday night. According to Sheriff Matt Lutz, the sheriff’s office received a call around between 10:00 and 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night from a male subject stating he had done harm to a family member inside a house on Jenkins Drive in Newton Township and made statements about hurting himself and police if they showed up.

whiznews.com

Comments / 5

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Muskingum County, OH
Muskingum County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Newton Township, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Lutz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swatting#Police#Sheriff Lutz#The Sheriff S Office#Special Response Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 5

Community Policy