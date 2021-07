In China, electric-vehicle sales are on fire, jumping nearly 146% year-over year in May to over 190,000. Consequently, EVs accounted for an impressive 12% of all vehicle sales there. Meanwhile, Europe’s EV sales are also soaring, and multiple factors should cause the growth of EV sales in the U.S. to jump sooner rather than later. Given all of these points, for growth investors, many EV stocks are worth buying now.