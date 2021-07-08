Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning Becomes 9th Team to Win Back-to-Back Stanley Cups

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night, the Tampa Bay Lightning became the 9th team in the NHL to win back to back Stanley Cup Championships. The Lightning beat the Montreal Canadians in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup finals with a score of 1-0. Team captain Steven Stamkos said “this group, to go back to back after everything we went through last year in the bubble, to go through this year’s ups and downs it’s amazing.” The Amalie Arena was packed with more than 17,000 fans. Forward Ross Colton scored the only goal of the game in the final minutes of regulation. Colton’s goal marked the 18th time the Lightning scored in the postseason and they now tie the NHL’s record for the most goals in a postseason with the 1990 Edmonton Oilers. The game also marks Pat Maroon’s third consecutive Stanley Cup, his first was with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, he became the 4th player in league history to have won three cups in a row with two different teams.

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Back To Back#Amalie Arena#The St Louis Blues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Rays Land 7-Time All-Star In Blockbuster Trade

For the past few weeks, Major League Baseball trade rumors have all had the same few names mentioned. The Chicago Cubs have reportedly been shopping multiple players like Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. Meanwhile, several Pittsburgh Pirates including Adam Frazier and Richard Rodriguez have also been mentioned. While none of...
NHLmykisscountry937.com

Two Former Texarkana Bandits Win Back To Back Stanley Cups Together

The Tampa Bay Lightning won the 2021 Stanley Cup less than 300 days after winning the 2020 Stanley Cup. It was the fastest any team has won two of the NHL's top prize. Now of course that's because of the COVID pandemic, and the "bubble" season it created last year, as well as the late start it forced on this season. But through it all, Tampa Bay has remained on top. Winning both COVID-impacted Stanley Cups.
NHLNBC Sports

Parise, Suter could be nice NHL free-agent steals after Wild buyouts

For years (maybe from the minute the ink dried?), it’s been almost impossible to think about Zach Parise and Ryan Suter without thinking about the huge contracts they signed with the Wild. Such terms and dollar amounts made it hard to give them a fair shake. Well, now that the...
NHLNBC Sports

Early winners, losers from Seattle Kraken expansion draft

Whether you found out thanks to a stream of reports or during the NHL’s Seattle Kraken expansion draft show, the team’s 30 picks have been revealed. To be clear, that doesn’t mean we now have a complete view of the Kraken’s opening-day roster. (Reports indicate we might know the 2021-22 schedule for the Kraken and other NHL teams by Thursday, though.)
NHLwbut.com

Tampa Bay Lightning repeat as Cup champions

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 last night and defended their Stanley Cup championship. With the win, Tampa Bay won their third championship in franchise history and joined the Pittsburgh Penguins as the only teams to win back-to-back titles in the salary-cap era. Ross Colton scored the game’s only goal.
NHLSports Illustrated

The Hockey News Podcast: Dissecting Tampa Bay's Stanley Cup Win

The Tampa Bay Lightning are Stanley Cup champions for the second consecutive season. Steven Ellis, Nick Emanuelli, Avry Lewis-McDougall and David Alter broke down what happened in Game 5 and all the biggest storylines coming out of the final. Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud. ​Listen on Spotify.
NHLumdbulldogs.com

NHL DRAFT SET FOR FRIDAY

With the 2021 NHL Entry Draft set to take place on July 23-24, we look back at UMD's impact on the yearly event. In total, 115 Bulldogs have been selected in the draft since 1970. Most recently, during the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, current Bulldogs Wyatt Kaiser and Blake Biondi...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Kraken Select Carsen Twarynski From the Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers lost 23-year-old forward Carsen Twarynski to the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft on Wednesday. Frank Seravalli first reported the transaction this morning. The move reunites him with Seattle head coach Dave Hakstol, who manned the Flyers’ bench while Twaryski made his rise through the minors.
NHLDetroit News

Red Wings acquire Alex Nedeljkovic, goaltender with 'a lot of upside,' in Carolina trade

Detroit — The Red Wings will have a new look in net next season, and possibly for the foreseeable future. The Wings acquired goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic from the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday for the rights to unrestricted free-agent goaltender Jonathan Bernier and a third-round draft pick (94th overall) in this weekend’s NHL Entry Draft.
letsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Bruins Sign Taylor Hall.

It's been a very interesting offseason so far for the Boston Bruins especially when it comes to forward Taylor Hall. Hall was acquired at the deadline and fit into the team's blueprint pretty well. However he has no contract and will hit UFA status this offseason and we heard various...

Comments / 0

Community Policy