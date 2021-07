Boeing’s had a rough go of it lately: After two crashes of its 737 Max jetliners in 2018 and 2019 resulted in a cumulative 346 deaths, the entire line was grounded for months and subsequent investigations showed the manufacturer rushed out the craft with shoddy software and without sufficient oversight from industry-friendly regulators. Now the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered unrelated, but urgent, inspections of thousands of Boeing planes.