To Reduce Diabetics’ Out-Of-Pocket Costs For Insulin, States Fill The Void Left By Federal Government Inaction

By Joshua Cohen
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Tuesday, July 5th, Colorado became the second state in the U.S. – the other is Illinois - to sign into law legislation that implements a cap on the out-of-pocket costs of insulin for all diabetics. Since May of this year, six other states - Maine, New Mexico, New York, Utah, Washington, and West Virginia - have passed laws that cap most, but not all, diabetic patients’ out-of-pocket costs of insulin at $100 per month.

