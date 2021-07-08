To Reduce Diabetics’ Out-Of-Pocket Costs For Insulin, States Fill The Void Left By Federal Government Inaction
On Tuesday, July 5th, Colorado became the second state in the U.S. – the other is Illinois - to sign into law legislation that implements a cap on the out-of-pocket costs of insulin for all diabetics. Since May of this year, six other states - Maine, New Mexico, New York, Utah, Washington, and West Virginia - have passed laws that cap most, but not all, diabetic patients’ out-of-pocket costs of insulin at $100 per month.www.forbes.com
