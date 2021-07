As an asset class, cryptocurrency is still the new kid on the block. Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, has been around since just 2009. Ethereum is even younger, having made its debut in 2013. Today, it is a credible alternative or even a complement to Bitcoin. It’s the second-largest cryptocurrency and accounts for 18% of all transactions in this space. That’s an impressive run for the asset developed by then 19-year-old Vitalik Buterin less than a decade ago.