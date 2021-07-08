Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Why the US Air Force plans to make a digital replica of the F-16 fighter

By Sponsored by Cirium, Miami International Airport
Flight Global.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Air Force (USAF) plans to disassemble and make 3D digital scans of two Lockheed Martin F-16 fighters mothballed in the Arizona desert. The effort is intended to give the service the precise specifications of the aircraft’s parts and airframe so that it can reproduce components in the future, possibly contracting work to new manufacturers. The USAF believes that having a “digital twin” of the F-16 will help lower future sustainment and modernisation costs, it said on 5 July.

www.flightglobal.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Fighter Aircraft#Aerospace Engineering#The Us Air Force#Usaf#Davis Monthan Afb#Boeing#Mro#Cirium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Air Force Directed Energy Report Argues Defensive Force Fields May Be "Just On The Horizon"

The Air Force Research Laboratory argues that we've hit a tipping point with directed energy technologies, bringing many science fiction concepts closer to reality. The Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base has released a new analysis of the Department of Defense’s investments into directed energy technologies, or DE. The report, titled “Directed Energy Futures 2060,” makes predictions about what the state of DE weapons and applications will be 40 years from now and offers a range of scenarios in which the United States might find itself either leading the field in DE or lagging behind peer-state adversaries. In examining the current state of the art of this relatively new class of weapons, the authors claim that the world has reached a “tipping point” in which directed energy is now critical to successful military operations.
Aerospace & DefenseMilitary.com

The Marine Corps Just Beat the Air Force and Navy in the Latest Jet Capability Race

While the U.S. Marine Corps says its first squadron of F-35 Joint Strike Fighters is fully equipped and ready for war, the Air Force and Navy need more time to catch up. With a carrier deployment anticipated sometime next year, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314 of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, said earlier this month that its fifth-generation F-35C jets have achieved full operational capability, known as FOC -- meaning they're ready for full operations.
Aerospace & Defensepncguam.com

US Air Force to perform formation flyover in celebration of Guam Liberation Day

In celebration of the 77th Guam Liberation Day, U.S. Air Force aircraft will perform a formation flyover on July 21, 2021, starting at 9:00 a.m. A formation of two F-15E Strike Eagles from the 389th Fighter Squadron, Mountain Home AFB, Idaho, an F-22 Raptor from the 525th FS, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, and an F-22 Raptor from the 199th FS, 154th Wing, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii will fly from south to north along Marine Corps Drive.
Aerospace & DefenseMilitary.com

Air Force Gives Raytheon $2 Billion For Nuclear Cruise Missile Development

The U.S. Air Force has awarded Raytheon Technologies $2 billion to develop the Pentagon's new air launched nuclear cruise missile. Raytheon is helping to design and develop the Long Range Stand Off weapon, known as LRSO, the Defense Department announced in awarding the contract Thursday. The work is expected to be completed in February 2027 at which time it would transition into production.
Aerospace & DefenseJanes

Rapid Dragon demonstrates BLOS command and control of Palletized Weapon System

The US Air Force (USAF) Rapid Dragon Experimentation Program, in association with Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) and US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Det 1, has successfully demonstrated beyond line of sight (BLOS) command-and-control (C2) of an AGM-158B Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile-Extended Range (JASSM-ER)-equipped Palletized Weapon System from an AFSOC MC-130J Commando II multi-mission combat transport aircraft.
Fayetteville, ARnwahomepage.com

Healthcare benefits in the US Air Force

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – “The healthcare in the Air Force is something that I personally have experienced. ” TGDT Kyleigh La Point is a recruiter at with the U.S. Air Force office in Fayetteville. “My daughter got really sick last year and was in intensive care for over a month. But she had the best doctors, everything was taken care of, and my squadron had supported me.”
Aerospace & Defensevanceairscoop.com

Air Force makes more rights available for housing tenants

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas (AFNS) — The Department of the Air Force is implementing the remaining four rights for housing tenants including a universal lease, a process to resolve disputes with property owners and procedures for withholding rent when applicable. The Department of Defense issued policy guidance in February...
Aerospace & DefenseC4ISR & Networks

US Air Force tests embedding software coders with industry

WASHINGTON — In the high-intensity world of cyberspace, rapid and secure software development is crucial to stay ahead of quickly evolving threats. The U.S. government and military traditionally relied on industry for much of the software development, but in recent years, the armed services have trained software developers to build tools for operators.
Aerospace & DefenseRoll Call Online

Navy, Air Force defend plans to retire planes and ships

Retiring almost $3 billion worth of planes and ships is driven by both the need to invest in future capabilities and to get rid of equipment well past its service life, Air Force and Navy leaders told members of the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee on Wednesday. The Air Force is...

Comments / 1

Community Policy