Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy marks something of a first when it hits our screens this week, both for the streaming service and the horror genre. The three full length movies are released on consecutive weeks, starting this Friday, 2 July, so audiences will have to wait a week in between each of the stories set in 1994, 1978 and 1666. We sat down with the show’s director and stars to find out how they created the very distinct and frightening worlds of R L Stine’s best sellers.