Young racer de Alba chasing success of fellow Mexicans

THIS WEEK: All of NASCAR takes the next two weeks off to make way for the Olympics, including the Cup Series, which returns at Watkins Glen, N.Y., on Aug. 8 for the 23rd of 36 races this season. ... Aric Almirola earned an emotional - and playoff clinching - victory at New Hampshire on Sunday in a race shortened by darkness after rain had delayed things earlier. "It is no doubt that we have struggled, but guess what, we're going playoff racing," Almirola said. It was the first win for powerhouse Stewart Haas Racing this season. ... Denny Hamlin, still winless this season, leads the standings with 874 points, followed by *Kyle Larson (861), *William Byron (749), *Kyle Busch (740), *Chase Elliott (736), *Joey Logano (733), *Martin Truex Jr. (696), *Ryan Blaney (689), *Brad Keselowski (676), Kevin Harvick (673), *Alex Bowman (637), Tyler Reddick (596), *Kurt Busch (552), *Christopher Bell (532), *Michael McDowell (448) and *Almirola (377). The top 16 in points, and race wins, get into the playoffs. Eight drivers are ahead of Almirola on points, but out of the playoffs because they don't have a win. Next on the winless hit list is Harvick, Almirola's teammate.