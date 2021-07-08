Rudy Giuliani Suspended From Practicing Law in Washington D.C.

Rudy Giuliani has been suspended from practicing law in Washington D.C. Giuliani’s license was suspended after also losing his license to practice in New York last month for pushing election lies. The appeals court in D.C. said Giuliani would be suspended from working as an attorney in the city ‘pending outcome’ of his situation in New York. Giuliani doesn’t regularly practice law in court and hasn’t for several years but represented former president Trump in 2020 in a failed legal bid to throw out the popular vote in Pennsylvania and other states.