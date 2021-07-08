Cancel
Coronavirus Surpasses 4 Million Deaths Globally

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world has marked another grim milestone when it comes to the Coronavirus. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, more than 4 million people around the world have died from the virus. Three countries account for more than a third of all deaths. The United States has the highest number of fatalities with 606,000 and accounts for 15% of the total globally, followed by Brazil and India. The milestone comes as the number of new cases and deaths are dropping in the U.S. and Europe where a greater number of the population has been vaccinated. Also, according to Johns Hopkins University, an average of 7,900 Coronavirus deaths were reported each day over the past week which is 46% less than the peak of over 14,700 daily deaths in January. The death toll reached over 1 million globally on September 18, 2020 which is 191 days after the World Health Organization declared the novel Coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic. 115 days after that, the death toll hit 2 million, 88 days after that the number surpassed 3 million and now, it took another 89 days to reach 4 million.

