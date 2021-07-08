Mid-afternoon market update: Dow falls 1%, Digital Brands shares jump

Tesla shares underperform the broad market on Wednesday. TSLA stock closes on Wednesday down just under 1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq finish up on the day. Tesla underperformed the broad market on Wednesday closing just under 1% lower at $655.29. Equity markets have been recovering from the hammering they took on Monday but Tesla did not get the memo and remained in a bearish mood. However, Tesla did skip the hammering on Monday when it outperformed the major equity indices by about 2%, Tesla stock closing in positive territory on Monday while most indices were down about 2%. Tuesday saw further consolidation but largely sideways range and Wednesday sees the stock slip slightly.