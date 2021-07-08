Cancel
Mid-afternoon market update: Dow falls 1%, Digital Brands shares jump

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 1.05% to 34,317.76 while the NASDAQ fell 0.75% to 14,554.76. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.01% to 4,314.10. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,771,940 cases with around 606,220 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 30,709,550 cases and 405,020 deaths, while Brazil reported over 18,909,030 COVID-19 cases with 528,540 deaths. In total, there were at least 185,125,230 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,002,920 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

