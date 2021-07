Is it cheaper to do your laundry in the morning? After a series of videos flooding social media about it, WFXB’s Audra Grant dug a little deeper to bring us some answers. This is one of the many videos you can find where users are posting about discovering the possible savings of doing things like laundry in the morning because they say its cheaper! The general concept is you pay less for electricity during off-peak hours. For summer months, that would be 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 6-8 pm. It turns out you can save during off peak times if you are on a program that has you set up for that. In other words, you have to enroll and have a meter set up for this. Otherwise you are likely paying the same price no matter what time of day you are pulling the kilowatts. Contact your energy provider for more information.