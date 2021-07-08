Man Jumps From Second Floor of Motel to Evade Police in Florence

A man suffered a leg injury after jumping from a second floor walkway of a motel during a pursuit with police yesterday afternoon in Florence. According to Captain Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, officers attempted to make a traffic stop on Radio Drive near David McLeod Boulevard. The man didn’t stop and collided with a tree in the parking lot of the Magnolia Mall, he then jumped out of his overturned car and ran toward Dunbarton Drive where he “jumped from the rear second floor walkway of a motel during the pursuit.” He was arrested and taken to the hospital by EMS. Hhe faces several traffic charges. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.