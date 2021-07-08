Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence, SC

Man Jumps From Second Floor of Motel to Evade Police in Florence

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man suffered a leg injury after jumping from a second floor walkway of a motel during a pursuit with police yesterday afternoon in Florence. According to Captain Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, officers attempted to make a traffic stop on Radio Drive near David McLeod Boulevard. The man didn’t stop and collided with a tree in the parking lot of the Magnolia Mall, he then jumped out of his overturned car and ran toward Dunbarton Drive where he “jumped from the rear second floor walkway of a motel during the pursuit.” He was arrested and taken to the hospital by EMS. Hhe faces several traffic charges. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Florence, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Motel#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Slimmed-down ceremony to open pandemic-hit Tokyo Games

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Olympics opens on Friday with a ceremony reflecting a Games like no other, walking a fine line between celebrating the feats of the world's best athletes while acknowledging the global hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Postponed for a year, organisers were forced...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Website outages hit Olympics, Amazon and major banks

Multiple major websites were down for about an hour Thursday afternoon in an apparent widespread outage linked to the global content distribution network Akamai. Sites hit spanned many different fields, including the site for the upcoming Olympic Games. However, the impacted websites appeared to be operating again around 1 p.m....

Comments / 0

Community Policy