Horry County, SC

Multiple Power Outages Reported in South Carolina After Tropical Storm Elsa

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 5,000 people are without power in South Carolina due to Tropical Storm Elsa. As of noon, many residents have had their power restored. There are still a few hundred throughout our viewing area without power. But, the largest outage reported by Horry Electric is currently in North Myrtle Beach with over 5,000 households. Santee Cooper is also reporting 198 customers without power in Horry County.

