Would You Notice if a Coworker Wore the Same Shirt Everyday?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Stephen. He wants to know if he can wear the same shirt two days in a row. Hi Jaime. I had a coworker call me out for something recently and I wanted to know what others thought. My wife and I are living out of a suitcase at a hotel in Colonie while our house is (finally) being built. It’ll be done in mid-August. Thank goodness. Anyway a coworker mocked me for wearing the same clothes a lot. In fact one of them said I wore the same shirt two days in a row. I was like “WHATEVER!” I don’t normally do this but I have a valid excuse! How many days can you wear the same clothing? They all know what’s going on with the house, so I didn’t think it was a big deal, but is it? Should I not have worn the same shirt two days in a row? Thanks.