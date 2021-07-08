Would You Notice if a Coworker Wore the Same Shirt Everyday?
TikTok user Jem did an experiment to see who was paying attention. She wore the same shirt every day for work to see who would notice. No one did. So she kept going. Fifteen months later, no one said a thing. The shirt wasn’t a plain white one, it was a loud one with flowers and pineapples. Finally she said something and posted on TikTok where she documented her 264 days of showing up in it on zoom calls, even in a presentation.www.wfxb.com
