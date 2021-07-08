Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Would You Notice if a Coworker Wore the Same Shirt Everyday?

By Alan Ball
wfxb.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok user Jem did an experiment to see who was paying attention. She wore the same shirt every day for work to see who would notice. No one did. So she kept going. Fifteen months later, no one said a thing. The shirt wasn’t a plain white one, it was a loud one with flowers and pineapples. Finally she said something and posted on TikTok where she documented her 264 days of showing up in it on zoom calls, even in a presentation.

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coworker#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Zoom
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Lizzo Wore a T-Shirt With Her Own Face on It

In case it wasn't obvious by now, Lizzo is all about self-love. The musician celebrates herself all the time, whether it’s through affirming captions on her Instagram photos, empowering lyrics in her music, and yes—even wearing outfits with her own face emblazoned across the fabric. After all, who could forget when the “Truth Hurts” singer stepped out a few weeks ago donning a corset with a Lizzo-centric version of the Mona Lisa? Well, she’s back with a similar ‘fit this weekend: an oversized t-shirt featuring none other than her own image.
Albany, NYNEWS10 ABC

98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Wear the Same Shirt To Work Two Days in a Row?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Stephen. He wants to know if he can wear the same shirt two days in a row. Hi Jaime. I had a coworker call me out for something recently and I wanted to know what others thought. My wife and I are living out of a suitcase at a hotel in Colonie while our house is (finally) being built. It’ll be done in mid-August. Thank goodness. Anyway a coworker mocked me for wearing the same clothes a lot. In fact one of them said I wore the same shirt two days in a row. I was like “WHATEVER!” I don’t normally do this but I have a valid excuse! How many days can you wear the same clothing? They all know what’s going on with the house, so I didn’t think it was a big deal, but is it? Should I not have worn the same shirt two days in a row? Thanks.
ApparelVulture

How I Think You Should Leave Created the Shirt of the Summer

The sartorial equivalent of having a seizure snuck up, up, up, and away on us during I Think You Should Leave’s second season, with one of Tim Robinson’s many characters tyrannizing his colleagues with a web of kaleidoscopic chaos in a tale of two sketches. Here he is, a starving man away on business, who refuses to spend his per diem on anything other than Dan Flashes shirts “because the patterns are so complicated and rightfully so.” What is Dan Flashes, you ask? Exhale and wait ten more minutes into the episode to find out. It’s a coffin-free store down by Shops at the Creek that sells high-end menswear with distinctively aggressive crisscross lines. You may get thrown down the stairs fighting over the $1,000 — sorry, $2,000 — shirts, but that’s simply a risk you’re going to have to take in the name of fashion. Bill Murray has even taken the brand to international waters. Are you following now? All right, let’s continue.
ApparelHuffingtonPost

Smocked Dresses: Shop The Little-Girl Staple That Adults Are Wearing Now

It’s not uncommon to see smocked dresses on toddlers and little girls. Princess Charlotte, for example, almost exclusively wore embroidered smocked dresses during her early public appearances (and caused many to sell out quite quickly):. But lately, the style has become a popular choice for grown women as well. Smocking...
Beauty & FashionPeople

These Little Black Dresses Are Only Available for 30 Hours Before They Disappear for Good on Amazon

When it comes to wardrobe staples, it doesn't get more versatile than a classic little black dress. Whether you're enjoying brunch with friends, heading to the office, or going to a formal event, an LBD always has your back. And for the next 30 hours only, you can shop a collection of summer-ready black dresses and classic collared shirts on Amazon from The Drop's latest influencer collaboration.
LifestyleObserver

25 Best Canvas Prints Online Right Now

Looking for some of the best canvas prints online right now? Your search ends here − we have all the information you need to find the right shop. Whether it’s a snapshot you took on your last vacation or a cherished family photograph, there’s nothing like a canvas print to bring those memories to life.
Beauty & Fashionallears.net

You Can Now Shop the Casey’s Corner Dress from Disney Online!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Casey’s Corner recently reopened in Magic Kingdom, and along with it Disney released a surprising new item. If you REALLY want to show your love for Casey’s Corner and...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Mum who spent three hours on the beach is left so badly burnt in the sunshine she has to go to hospital - despite applying factor 30 suncream all day

A mum was hospitalised with severe sunburn after spending an afternoon on a beach - despite applying factor 30 suncream all day. Danielle Fitzsimons, 31, from from Newtownstewart, County Tyrone, spent three hours on Bumcrama Beach, Northern Ireland, over the weekend with her dad Stephan Fitzsimons, 54, and her kids Khloe Fitzsimons, nine, Hayleigh Fitzsimons, eight.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner’s $330K Custom Rolls-Royce SUV Is Adorably Stamped With ‘Stormi’s Mom’ Inside — Photo

Kylie Jenner gave her fans a peak inside her pink Rolls-Royce SUV, and the fabulous vehicle includes a special shoutout to her daughter Stormi Webster. As expected, Kylie Jenner, 23, rides in style. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul gave her 250 million Instagram followers a look inside her fabulous $330,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV on her Instagram Stories on July 21, and included in the all-pink interior of the vehicle is a precious shoutout to her daughter Stormi Webster, 3. Kylie was capturing a photo of new Louis Vuitton slippers in her car when she also included the sight of a black plate located on the bottom of the driver’s door that reads, “Stormi’s mom.” How cute!
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman says she was told to wait outside of car inspection station because her outfit was ‘inappropriate’

A woman has claimed that she was told to leave a garage where she was having her car inspected because her crop top and shorts were too “inappropriate” for the facility. In a viral TikTok video that has been viewed more than one million times, Tia Wood says that she was “told to wait outside the inspection station because my shirt was too inappropriate.” She then reveals that she was wearing a pair of denim shorts, white trainers and a short crop top, but nothing out of the ordinary. In a follow-up video, Wood sarcastically mocks the alleged incident...

Comments / 0

Community Policy