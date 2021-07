Bob Dylan has announced the next installment of his Bootleg Series, which features unreleased music recorded in the 1980s. Bob Dylan – Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 16 (1980-1985) will be released on September 17 and includes unreleased outtakes, alternate takes, rehearsal recordings, and live performances, as well as detailed liner notes, previously unseen photographs and other bonus material. The compilation is also being released on limited colored vinyl as part of Third Man’s vault series, with a different tracklist, and the deadline to sign up to the subscription in order to receive the box set is July 31.