4 Suspects Connected to Assassination of Haitian President Killed, 2 More Detained

By Tori Adams
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn update on the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise. Four suspects connected to the murder were killed by police overnight and another two were detained. Haiti’s ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond described the suspects as foreign ‘mercenaries’ and said he believed they had received assistance from Hatian nationals. Moise’s death happened during a time of extreme violence in the country’s capital which has claimed the lives of numerous people in recent weeks. Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph declared a ‘state of siege’ following the assassination and closed the country’s borders and imposed martial law but Jospeh has not yet been confirmed by parliament and was in the process of being replaced by Ariel Henry who the president appointed shortly before his death. Henry told a Haitian reporter that “Claude Joseph is not Prime Minister, he is part of my government.”

