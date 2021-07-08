Cancel
Wildlife

Researchers study climate change’s impact on animals

By Dan Grossman
 13 days ago

New research is trying to answer the question: are animals adjusting to climate change as well as humans?. Michael Dillon is a professor of zoology and physiology at the University of Wyoming and published a recent paper looking into the issue as a way to determine the longevity of certain species.

Michael Dillon
#Animals#Climate Change#Birds#Weather#The University Of Wyoming#Nature Communications
