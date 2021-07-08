Very Sustainable Islands In Kitchens That Are Worth Seeing

The kitchen has always been the heart of the house. A concept that we had put aside a bit in recent years due to the pace of life and that kitchens increasingly reduced their size. This year’s tour of the kitchens of 2021, – in which at the level of style there is room for everything. confirms this trend. Whether they are classic, modern, or elegant, they all have in common an island that connects them with the rest of the house. The other common denomination of the kitchens in this edition is sustainability, which can be seen in the use of more sustainable materials, but it is also the incorporation of plants into the kitchen. This includes in some cases having a small vertical garden that includes the most used plants in the kitchen. Parsley is no longer bought. It is sown. And the same with basil, thyme…