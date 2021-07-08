Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Very Sustainable Islands In Kitchens That Are Worth Seeing

architectureartdesigns.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe kitchen has always been the heart of the house. A concept that we had put aside a bit in recent years due to the pace of life and that kitchens increasingly reduced their size. This year’s tour of the kitchens of 2021, – in which at the level of style there is room for everything. confirms this trend. Whether they are classic, modern, or elegant, they all have in common an island that connects them with the rest of the house. The other common denomination of the kitchens in this edition is sustainability, which can be seen in the use of more sustainable materials, but it is also the incorporation of plants into the kitchen. This includes in some cases having a small vertical garden that includes the most used plants in the kitchen. Parsley is no longer bought. It is sown. And the same with basil, thyme…

www.architectureartdesigns.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Design#Kitchens#Sustainability#Furniture#Paliller A Wood#Biophilic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

The Best Color to Paint Every Room, According to Real Estate Agents

Picture this: You’ve got a new place to live, and each and every room is painted the same shade of white. Minimalists may delight at the idea of an all-white abode, but others might shudder at the thought of colorless walls. If you fall into the latter camp, you’ve got some paint color decisions to make (and some painting to do).
Interior DesignPosted by
POPSUGAR

12 Above-the-Bed Decor Ideas That Will Transform the Look of Your Entire Bedroom

When it comes to decorating the space above your bed, sometimes it's easier said than done, and your bedroom wall winds up bare for a solid chunk of time (hey, we've all been there). However, if you are looking to up the creative edge of your bedroom and make your bed the focal point of the room, a little "oomph" over the bed never hurt. Lucky for you, we've found a handful of creative solutions for above-the-bed decor that are worth saving to your Pinterest board. From framed art pieces to macrame wall hangings to string lights galore, these ideas are perfect for both a bedroom or dorm room (some ideas you can even DIY!). If you want a little inspo for your current living situation, have a look at the 12 aesthetically pleasing bedroom pictures we adore, ahead.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Is the Most Timeless Home Decor Trend, According to Designers

Design trends come and go, but designers agree marble is a keeper. “Marble is like the color black: It’s timeless, chic, and will always be in style,” designer Anne Kokoskie says. Need proof? “Just look at cathedrals in Paris and churches from hundreds of years ago. Their marble floors and walls stand the test of time both aesthetically and technically,” says designer Lindsay Todd.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

How to Decorate a Small Living Room

There is no relation between square feet and style; hence, you can style your small living room elegantly. However, many people do not feel like decorating their small living room because it’s small—no need to sacrifice the style, even if your living room is cramped. Focus on creativity and furnishings; arrange a high-design small living room.
Interior Designlushome.com

Artistic Home Decorating Ideas, Vibrant Room Colors and Original Wall Decorations

Yellow color, decorative screen, pillows, floor rugs, original artworks, bright bedroom decorating ideas. Art studio ideas are inspiring. If you look at walls as a white canvas and imagine furniture and decor as colorful drawings, here are beautiful art studio ideas for you. Lushome presents bright home decorating ideas by Mercedes Perez de Castro that turned her home into a vibrant art studio with unique decorative accessories, colorful furniture, and bold color combinations.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dining Room Goes From Beige to Breathtaking in 5 Days (for $370!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you ever have the lingering feeling that your space looks good, but not great, turn your attention to the walls. Often, they just need a bit more oomph. Giving the walls a dose of texture with moulding or a coating them with rich, moody paint color is a surefire way to make an entire space look more sophisticated and meant-to-be.
Interior Designazbigmedia.com

New trends in living room sets

This has been a tough year with a lot of projects—interior design and otherwise—put on hold. As businesses reopen and movement begins to shift back from isolation toward socialization, many people are reconsidering how their interior spaces make them feel. Now, while trend predictions are less stable than in previous years, there are certain design elements that make sense that will be on the rise in the coming months.
Interior Designlushome.com

Small Kitchens, 55 Modern Ideas to Make Small Kitchen Interiors Beautiful

A small kitchen can inspire big design ideas. If you have kitchen envy and have thoughts of renovating your small kitchen, here is the collection of small kitchen designs and inspiring, functional, and modern ideas. You can make the best with what you have. Small kitchens can look and feel spacious, pleasant, and bold. Check out the beautiful kitchen design ideas and see what configuration suits your layout the best.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

20 Sleek Modern Shelf Designs You Will Love On Your Walls

No matter how modern your house looks, you will always need more storage space. But if you’re going for that modern look, you can’t just put up any kind of shelves on your walls. A modern shelf will be more than just a surface on which you can store some stuff. A modern shelf will add to the décor of the room and will create a beautiful display area where you can store and display books, decorations, photos and plants.
Home & Gardenhomebnc.com

23 Fantastic DIY Kitchen Island Ideas to Transform Your Kitchen

Kitchen islands can be a godsend or a regret; if they’re placed and appointed well, they offer us invaluable workspace. If placed and outfitted poorly, we end up dancing around them to get to the important, useful parts of the kitchen, often bruising hips in the process! If you already have an island that you don’t love or are thinking about installing an island, we’ve got a collection of DIY kitchen island ideas to help you choose the best one for your use.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

15 Sophisticated Industrial Powder Room Designs You Didn’t Expect

The industrial home design style is an acquired taste. Show it to someone who has never been exposed to something similar and they might run from it, but it doesn’t take too much to really get to know and appreciate this style. It is really unique and it is incredible open to alterations and customization that might not pass in some of the more modern or traditional styles that have stricter rules. If you look at the industrial powder room for example, you’ll be able to notice plenty of striking features that no other style has to offer.
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

30 Stylish Contemporary Bathroom Decor Ideas

Contemporary style incorporates of-the-moment materials and up-to-date design trends. As if creating a space that’s worthy of posting isn’t renovation motivation enough, opting for a contemporary bathroom design aesthetic—think sleek lines, natural materials, a neutral color palette and others —is the best way to balance today’s trends with elements you’ll love for years to come. And the best part is the look is one that suits spaces and budgets, both large and small.
LifestylePosted by
CNN

17 kitchen splurges that are actually worth it, according to experts

From pricey mixers to fancy dinnerware, it’s hard to know what products are actually worth the price — and which aren’t. Whether we’re covering high-end juicers or bestselling kitchen gadgets, we try to get to the bottom of what’s worth splurging on and what isn’t. “I am generally skeptical of...
Interior DesignTampa Bay News Wire

5 Creative Home Decor Tips to Transform Your Living Room

After a long day at work, the living room is the place you go to relax. A clean, well-furnished living room helps you catch a breath after a long tiring day. One cannot describe the pleasure of feeling the soft carpet under the feet in words. That’s why it’s essential...

Comments / 0

Community Policy