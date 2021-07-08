Luciano Pavarotti, Renata Scotto, Shirley Verrett, Angela Gheorghiu, Roberto Alagna Headline Metropolitan Opera’s 70th Week of Nightly Streams

Sadly, after this week, the Met is ceasing its free nightly opera stream. Now that they’re gearing up for the new live season in the Metropolitan Opera House, they’re abandoning those of us who don’t live in New York or can’t afford the tickets. It has been a simply wonderful boon to be able to see great singers in their most important roles, many of whom are no longer performing. The schedule has included outstanding complete performances from the past 14 years of cinema transmissions, starring all of opera’s greatest singers. each performance available for a period of 23 hours, from 7:30 p.m. EDT until 6:30 p.m. the following day.