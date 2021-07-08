Luciano Pavarotti, Renata Scotto, Shirley Verrett, Angela Gheorghiu, Roberto Alagna Headline Metropolitan Opera’s 70th Week of Nightly Streams
(Credit: met Opera Archives) The Metropolitan Opera has announced its 70th straight week of nightly streams. In keeping with its theme-based programming, the company has announced that this coming week will be dominated by the operas of Giacomo Puccini, including the first-ever stream of “La Fanciulla del West” starring Barbara Daniels.operawire.com
Comments / 0