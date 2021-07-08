Cancel
Luciano Pavarotti, Renata Scotto, Shirley Verrett, Angela Gheorghiu, Roberto Alagna Headline Metropolitan Opera’s 70th Week of Nightly Streams

By David Salazar
operawire.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Credit: met Opera Archives) The Metropolitan Opera has announced its 70th straight week of nightly streams. In keeping with its theme-based programming, the company has announced that this coming week will be dominated by the operas of Giacomo Puccini, including the first-ever stream of “La Fanciulla del West” starring Barbara Daniels.

