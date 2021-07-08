Woman Charged With Misconduct in Office After Child’s Death

A woman has been charged with misconduct in office after the death of a child. According to records, 29 year old Amanda Sutherland, a former Horry County Child Protective Services investigator with the South Carolina Department of Social Services, was booked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Tuesday and released yesterday. SLED said the death happened in May and the investigation falsified a report claiming to have investigated allegations of child abuse and neglect when she had not. Heather and Josh Hare both of Conway were also arrested and charged in connection with the child’s death.