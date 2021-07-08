Finishing off the June official visit series - status of recruits Buckeyes’ hosted

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Though the effects of COVID-19 linger, especially as the Delta variant causes new complications, things are getting back to normal on the gridiron. Florida isn't quite at the 85% vaccinated threshold the SEC has set when surveillance testing can be halted altogether, but the Gators have gradually grown accustomed to the new way of life when it comes to training in the COVID-19 era. What they haven't gotten used to just yet is fall Saturdays being back.