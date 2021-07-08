Cancel
Ohio State

Finishing off the June official visit series - status of recruits Buckeyes' hosted

By Bill Kurelic
247Sports
 13 days ago

The Ohio State staff hosted 44 recruits on official visits during an incredibly busy month of June recruiting. Most of the official visits were on the four weekends in June starting with what was a huge June 4-6 weekend. Bucknuts began a series with a look at the June 4-6 weekend. We then continued the series looking at the current status of the prospects that made official visits to Ohio State the weekends of June 11-13, June 18-20 and June 25-27.

